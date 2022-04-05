Maureen Bowen, committee member, said: “It was lovely to see so many people and we managed to gain a few new members. The daffodil entries were outstanding and the floral art exhibits had some really exquisite arrangements. Every section had a very successful day, with entries up on our last show in 2019.”
Cup winners were Stewart Hilton, Paddy Winters, Betty Lewis, Norman Allcorn, Mike Solomons, Sue Bell, Evelyn Stanford and Graham Langford.
See also: Steyning Horticultural Society’s wonderful spring show display enhanced by magnificent Steyning Flower Club contribution
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK