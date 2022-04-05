Findon Village Gardens Association held its spring show at Findon Village Hall on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Daffodils were the star attraction at Findon Village Gardens Association’s spring show, held at Findon Village Hall on Saturday. It was a cold day but sunny and a steady stream of visitors went along to see the exhibits.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:21 am

Maureen Bowen, committee member, said: “It was lovely to see so many people and we managed to gain a few new members. The daffodil entries were outstanding and the floral art exhibits had some really exquisite arrangements. Every section had a very successful day, with entries up on our last show in 2019.”

Cup winners were Stewart Hilton, Paddy Winters, Betty Lewis, Norman Allcorn, Mike Solomons, Sue Bell, Evelyn Stanford and Graham Langford.

