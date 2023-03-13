​As ever, the weather played its part, with a long dry spell and fluctuating temperatures affecting entries to Ferring Gardening Club’s spring show.

Best in Show went to Sheila Barker for a magnificent magenta cyclamen

However, members still managed a good display, particularly with the camellias, daffodils and pot plants. Overall it was a good show with visitors enjoying the homemade cake and tea on offer.

Best in Show went to Sheila Barker for a magnificent magenta cyclamen and Liz Green took the Victoria Cup for her lovely flower arrangements, particularly her Eastertide one. Gordon Welch was awarded both the Terry Clough Cup and the Malcolm Ford Trophy. The Mixed Garden Flowers Cup went to Christine Hicks and David Patterson won the Spring Cup with the most points in show.

The homecraft section attracted a number of entries, particularly the Victoria sandwich class and judge Sue Halstead had a difficult choice to make. Marian Patterson won two classes for her chutney and chocolate chip cookies.

Other class winners were Wendy Peters, Linda Gray, Jim Gray, Suzanne Green, Mabs Welch, Don Nice, Maureen Jackson, Gary Hicks, Denise Potton and Susan Rayner.

The next event is the annual plant sale on Saturday, May 13.

Liz Green took the Victoria Cup for her lovely flower arrangements, particularly the Eastertide one