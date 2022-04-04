Show secretary David Donovan said: “For this show, the 26 participants provided 180 entries, a little below what would have been expected in the days before the coronavirus pandemic. Flower arrangements demonstrated the versatility of the exhibitors and the cookery classes attracted many competitors. However, the photographic section had lost its appeal, with rather few images on display, and the handicrafts and children’s classes needed much more support to be viable.”

About 100 visitors were welcomed during the afternoon. Trophies were presented at the end by chairperson Eva Pendreich. Peter Rogers won the Harry March Trophy for most points in the horticultural classes, Margaret Elkin won the Pratt Trophy for cookery and, not for the first time, brother and sister Ted and Mabel Coomber shared the Junior Spring Cup.

Other first prize winners were Gill Henry, David Donovan, Irene Jordan, Elaine Cordingley, Eva Pendreich, Anne Hollis, Annabelle Heath, Katharine Horwood, John Donovan and Mary Liverman. The next flower show in Yapton will be the early summer event on June 18 in the Village Hall.

1. Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society had 180 entries for its spring show, creating quite a spectacle in the Village Hall Photo: David Ruffle Photo Sales

2. Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society had 180 entries for its spring show, creating quite a spectacle in the Village Hall Photo: David Ruffle Photo Sales

3. Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society had 180 entries for its spring show, creating quite a spectacle in the Village Hall Photo: David Ruffle Photo Sales

4. Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society had 180 entries for its spring show, creating quite a spectacle in the Village Hall Photo: David Ruffle Photo Sales