The local charity is calling on people in the community, who don’t wish to walk, to support the event by volunteering their time.

Fundraising Assistant at St Catherine’s Lisa Hepburn, said:“We couldn’t run our Midnight Walk without the help and support of an incredible group of volunteers, and we need over 100 volunteers to make this special evening a success.

“The main role for volunteers on the night is as a route guide - a vital role that keeps all our walkers safe and encourages them in their challenge. Volunteers will be fully briefed before the walk and people will work in pairs kitted out with a torch, high vis jacket and snacks!”

Volunteers in 2019

Chris has volunteered as a route guide at many of the local charity’s previous Midnight Walks.

Chris said: “I found it a complete inspiration to encourage walkers on and I’ve not missed a Midnight Walk. I can’t wait to get out on route again!”

As well as route guides there are plenty of other volunteer roles people can get involved with. These include set-up at the Bridge Leisure Centre, registering walkers, handing out finisher medals or Prosecco as people cross the finish line and much more!

Volunteer by getting in touch with Lisa on 01293 447342 or emailing [email protected] If there’s a specific volunteer role you’re interested in or times that you’re available please let Lisa know.

Midnight walk