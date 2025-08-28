St George's flags in East Sussex to be removed 'on a case by case basis'

By Megan Baker

Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST
East Sussex County Council said unauthorised St George’s flags will be removed ‘on a case by case basis’.

St George’s flags have been hung from streetlamps and painted on roundabouts in East Sussex amid a trend across the UK.

According to the BBC, groups responsible for putting up the flags say they are ‘motivated by pride and patriotism’. On the contrary, it has been suggested that the posters are provocative – with tensions high across the country amid immigration protests.

East Sussex County Council has now issued guidance concerning unauthorised flags placed in public.

“We know the pride many take in seeing our national flags over East Sussex,” an ESCC spokesperson said.

"They are often flown at council buildings.

“However, unauthorised flags or painting on road surfaces can interfere with people safely using the roads or other transport and may be removed. We will do this on a case-by-case basis.

“We’d also remind people it can be dangerous to climb ladders by the side of the road, with a risk of falling into traffic, and dangerous to stand in the road to paint on the surface.”

“The government makes clear that flags can only be flown where they have the permission of the site’s owner.”

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, added: "There are many positive cultural associations with the St George’s Cross flag that should be, and are, celebrated.

"In both a historical and contemporary context, the flag reflects great pride in our country and the strong identity people share with it.

"Most recently, it was wonderful to see it waved alongside our victorious Lionesses during the European Championship Final.

"And historically, its symbolism runs deep, especially in representing bravery, something we honour when commemorating the ultimate sacrifice made by so many during past conflicts.

"However, it is deeply regrettable that the flag has also been hijacked by individuals and groups promoting extremist ideologies - the very ones this nation fought against in WWII.

"My hope is that the true meaning of the St George’s Cross flag can be reclaimed by the vast majority of good people in this country, for the honourable and unifying values it truly represents.”

According to the UK Government, all flag flying is ‘subject to some standard conditions’.

Full guidance can be found here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide

'FLYING THE COLOURS' ST GEORGES FLAGS LINE THE A259 SOUTH COAST ROAD BETWEEN ROTTINDEAN AND PEACEHAVEN EAST SUSSEX, THEY SUDDENLY APPEARED OVER NIGHT - PICTURED POSH ROTTINGDEAN 22/8/25 Update 23/8/25 Work to remove St George’s flags has been stopped after contractors faced abuse. They have also been appearing across the country in recent days as part of a national movement called “Operation Raise the Colours”. Some flags have been removed, including in Tower Hamlets in east London as well as Birmingham. Earlier today, Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed that flags would be removed in line with the 1980 Highway Act. However, work this afternoon had to be stopped after contractors faced verbal abuse. Councillor Bridget Fishleigh, for Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said: “Brighton and Hove City Council has advised that it has been making steady progress with the removal of the St George's flags; however, some people have put up new ones. “The contractors have faced verbal abuse while attempting to remove flags in certain locations. As a result, they have had to cease work in those areas. “The contractors are unwilling to proceed with further removals unless police are present to ensure the safety of their staff. “Sussex Police has confirmed that it will not have the resources available to support this work until next week.” Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council have been contacted for further information. It comes amid protests over hotels housing asylum seekers, some of which took place near Crawley and in Chichester. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official spokesman said on Monday: “I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels. “I think he’s talked about that previously […] not least recently in relation to the Lionesses’ successful campaign in the Euros. “Patriotism will always be an important thing to him.” Asked if Sir Keir is supportive of people who put up English flags, the spokesman said: Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Flags in Eastbourne

Flags in Eastbourne Photo: Dan Jessup

Flag placed on statue of William Cavendish in Eastbourne

Flag placed on statue of William Cavendish in Eastbourne Photo: Dan Jessup

Painted roundabout in Eastbourne

Painted roundabout in Eastbourne Photo: Dan Jessup

