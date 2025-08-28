1 . St George's flags in East Sussex to be removed 'on a case by case basis'

'FLYING THE COLOURS' ST GEORGES FLAGS LINE THE A259 SOUTH COAST ROAD BETWEEN ROTTINDEAN AND PEACEHAVEN EAST SUSSEX, THEY SUDDENLY APPEARED OVER NIGHT - PICTURED POSH ROTTINGDEAN 22/8/25 Update 23/8/25 Work to remove St George’s flags has been stopped after contractors faced abuse. They have also been appearing across the country in recent days as part of a national movement called “Operation Raise the Colours”. Some flags have been removed, including in Tower Hamlets in east London as well as Birmingham. Earlier today, Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed that flags would be removed in line with the 1980 Highway Act. However, work this afternoon had to be stopped after contractors faced verbal abuse. Councillor Bridget Fishleigh, for Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said: “Brighton and Hove City Council has advised that it has been making steady progress with the removal of the St George's flags; however, some people have put up new ones. “The contractors have faced verbal abuse while attempting to remove flags in certain locations. As a result, they have had to cease work in those areas. “The contractors are unwilling to proceed with further removals unless police are present to ensure the safety of their staff. “Sussex Police has confirmed that it will not have the resources available to support this work until next week.” Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council have been contacted for further information. It comes amid protests over hotels housing asylum seekers, some of which took place near Crawley and in Chichester. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official spokesman said on Monday: “I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels. “I think he’s talked about that previously […] not least recently in relation to the Lionesses’ successful campaign in the Euros. “Patriotism will always be an important thing to him.” Asked if Sir Keir is supportive of people who put up English flags, the spokesman said: Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL