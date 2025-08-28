St George's flags in East Sussex to be removed 'on a case by case basis'

St George’s flags have been hung from streetlamps and painted on roundabouts in East Sussex amid a trend across the UK.
According to the BBC, groups responsible for putting up the flags say they are ‘motivated by pride and patriotism’. On the contrary, it has been suggested that the posters are provocative – with tensions high across the country amid immigration protests.
East Sussex County Council has now issued guidance concerning unauthorised flags placed in public.
“We know the pride many take in seeing our national flags over East Sussex,” an ESCC spokesperson said.
"They are often flown at council buildings.
“However, unauthorised flags or painting on road surfaces can interfere with people safely using the roads or other transport and may be removed. We will do this on a case-by-case basis.
“We’d also remind people it can be dangerous to climb ladders by the side of the road, with a risk of falling into traffic, and dangerous to stand in the road to paint on the surface.”
“The government makes clear that flags can only be flown where they have the permission of the site’s owner.”
Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, added: "There are many positive cultural associations with the St George’s Cross flag that should be, and are, celebrated.
"In both a historical and contemporary context, the flag reflects great pride in our country and the strong identity people share with it.
"Most recently, it was wonderful to see it waved alongside our victorious Lionesses during the European Championship Final.
"And historically, its symbolism runs deep, especially in representing bravery, something we honour when commemorating the ultimate sacrifice made by so many during past conflicts.
"However, it is deeply regrettable that the flag has also been hijacked by individuals and groups promoting extremist ideologies - the very ones this nation fought against in WWII.
"My hope is that the true meaning of the St George’s Cross flag can be reclaimed by the vast majority of good people in this country, for the honourable and unifying values it truly represents.”
According to the UK Government, all flag flying is ‘subject to some standard conditions’.
Full guidance can be found here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide