St John Ambulance appeals for new Youth Team volunteers in Sussex

Youth Leaders take an active role in welcoming young people into the Cadet scheme, whilst also supporting the running of the unit behind the scenes.

You can join as a Youth Helper, you will have the opportunity to teach and mentor a diverse group of young people, with ages ranging from 5-17.

From delivering vital first aid training and life skills, to nurturing confidence and self-discipline, you will play a crucial role in their development. If you’d like to progress, there are countless training opportunities within the organisation and you can move forward to become a Youth Leader, and a First Aider, with the chance to support local events such as the Brighton Marathon and Brighton Pride.

St John Ambulance Cadets have the opportunity to attend regional and national events.

Sussex District Youth Officer Katy Tremain said: “Being a youth leader is so rewarding. It’s fantastic to see young people develop new skills and grow in confidence."

Cadets are the charity’s volunteers aged between 10 and 17, who are taught first aid and a number of other important life skills by youth leaders at a regular weekly meeting.

They work towards their Grand Prior Award, which is the culmination of a structured programme of study covering 24 subjects, and, the older Cadets are given the opportunity to go on duty with adult volunteers, delivering first aid to people when they need assistance in the community and at events.

Badgers are the youngest St John Ambulance volunteers, aged between seven and 10 years old, and work towards achieving their Super Badger Award which includes learning first aid as well as completing 12 subjects ranging from Creative and Active to Healthy and Caring. This lively programme has been developed to enable young people to learn important life skills in a fun and safe environment.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is required for any of these roles as all necessary training will be given at a weekly meeting.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and will be required to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. Those applying to be youth helpers will also be taught first aid so, in time, they can pass on these skills to the young volunteers and, if they wish, go on duty delivering first aid in the community and at events.