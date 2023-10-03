A burst sewer affected the Bulverhythe area of St Leonards on Sunday (October 1), causing a major leak.

More than 40 tankers were seen in the area, together with hydraulic pumps as a clean-up operation got under way.

Tankers have also arrived at the Old Bathing Pool site today (Tuesday, October 3).

The latest incident comes following the major sewage leak that affected Bulverhythe in February this year.

Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on February 3. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

Southern Water said the latest burst on Sunday was discovered while the company was carrying out major works in the Bulverhythe area, which the company said are an attempt to stop the main pipe from bursting, which runs from Bulverhythe Tower to Cinque Ports Way.

This pipe has suffered several bursts since 2016, Southern Water said.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that a burst sewer has again affected customers in Bulverhythe Road in St Leonards on Sunday October 1, 2023.

“This was a significant repair that required more than 40 tankers, six nurse tanks and four hydraulic pumps to fix. We used sandbags and haybales to prevent any local flooding. We contacted all customers in the area directly and updated our website with the latest information. The repair was completed by our team of engineers working through the night and customers are back in service as of Tuesday, October 3.

“We’re sorry for the disruption to customers and businesses in the area. Traffic management was in place at Bulverhythe Road as we had tankers queuing at Galley Hill, with agreement from Hastings Borough Council.

“The burst was discovered while we were carrying out riverbank improvement works as part of a wider £5 million project to reline sewers in the area. This issue will not affect this work.”

Southern Water said it is planning to put flows into another sewer, which it said will reduce the risk of further bursts and flooding with the main sewer.

A spokesperson said: “Over the past few months, we’ve been looking to find a solution to the ongoing problems with the main sewer, which runs from Bulverhythe Tower to Cinque Ports Way. We’re therefore planning to put flows into another sewer, which will reduce the risk of further bursts and flooding. This is a complicated project where we will be working in several locations at once.”

The company said it started excavating a 15-metre long x 5 metre wide pit in Arnside Road at the junction with Cliftonville Road last month, with work expected to be finished in the area by the end of this month.

Repair work started late last month in Cinque Ports Way, the company said, which means access will be restricted for vehicles along Cinque Ports Way to the Scout Hut. Work is expected to be finished in this area by December, Southern Water said.

A spokesperson said: “We’re installing a temporary overland pipe that will take the sewage to the treatment works, whilst we repair the main sewer pipes underground. The overland pipe will be removed and the area will be reinstated at the end of the work. Our main working area will be by the bridge, on Bridge Way. We expect to be finished in this area by the end of summer 2024.

“We have fenced off a section of Bulverhythe Car Park, Bexhill Road so that we can safely access a manhole to connect the temporary overland pipe back into the sewage network. We expect to be finished in this area by the end of summer 2024.”

