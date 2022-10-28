Romano Williams, aged 10, has been nominated in the Family Carer of the Year category by the charity, Sense, at the 2022 Sense Awards for the help and support he provides to his disabled mother and little sister.

The schoolboy has been caring for his mum, Chloe since he was seven, the charity said. Chloe has an incurable bone disease called ankylosing spondylitis, which means her spine becomes inflamed.

She also has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and disassociation disorders. As well as supporting his mum and helping her with her medication for her conditions, Romano helps his little sister, Ebony, five, who is autistic and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Romano Williams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano was recently diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Condition and has ADHD himself.

The charity Sense said schoolboy is an aspiring artist and loves to get creative at an after-school art class he attends. Romano has also become an individual disposition leader at school from making comics and showing his classmates how to do similar, as well as giving them the comics to read.

Romano’s mum, Chloe said: “Romano has overcome so many struggles from school life to caring for me and helping with his little sister, Ebony. He cooks for us, cleans, washes up, hoovers, and makes breakfast. I cannot praise him enough.”

Romano said: “I love looking after my family, it makes me happy to see them happy. They are kind, loving and caring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kramer, Sense chief executive, said: “The invaluable support Romano gives to his mum and sister and the love he has for them is wonderful to see. We are delighted to shortlist him for the Family Carer of the Year award.”

The Sense Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them.

Sense is a national disability charity that supports people living with complex disabilities.

Winners of the awards will be announced on November 24, the charity said. For more information about the Sense Awards visit: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards.