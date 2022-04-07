St Leonards burst wastewater main: Large clean-up operation under way

Southern Water has sent engineers to the area after the fault happened last night (Wednesday, April 6) just before 10.30pm.

A car park and several gardens were flooded as a result.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We are continuing to work on a burst wastewater main near Bexhill Road in Bulverhythe and are sorry to those impacted by the flooding and for any disruptions caused as tankers operate in the area. “The flooding is mainly contained to unused land but has entered part of a residential carpark and some gardens. Teams onsite overnight worked hard to keep on top of flows and prevent any internal flooding.

“We are liaising with customers who have been affected and will continue to support them today as we work on a repair and undertake a full clean-up as soon as this is complete. Customer liaison officers will be onsite today should others need to talk to us.

“Today additional tankers are arriving in the area to allow us to stop the flow through the mains pipe and commence a repair, while maintaining services to homes and minimising impact on the environment.

“This is a large operation and will use in the region of 30 tankers, therefore we will have traffic management in place on Bexhill Road to ensure tankers can operate safely while the road remains open for road users – we ask people to try and avoid the area if at all possible.”

