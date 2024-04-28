St Leonards bus stop destroyed in car collision

Police have launched a manhunt for the occupants of a car that collided into a bus stop in St Leonards during the early hours of yesterday (Saturday, April 27).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 28th Apr 2024, 12:58 BST

Sussex Police said it received a report of a car found damaged and abandoned in Old Church Road, St Leonards.

It has now launched an appeal for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a car found damaged and abandoned in Old Church Road, St Leonards, having hit a bus shelter and the kerb at about 6.45am on Saturday (April 27).

“It was established that the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene and enquiries are being made to trace them.

“No one was hurt at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the incident, should report online or ring 101 quoting serial of 270 of 27/04.”

The destroyed bus stop

1. damaged bus stop 4.jpg

The destroyed bus stop Photo: Phil Scott

The destroyed bus stop

2. damaged bus stop 2.jpg

The destroyed bus stop Photo: Phil Scott

The destroyed bus stop

3. damaged bus stop 3.jpg

The destroyed bus stop Photo: Phil Scott

The destroyed bus stop

4. IMG_0077.jpg

The destroyed bus stop Photo: Daniel Burton

