Sussex Police said it received a report of a car found damaged and abandoned in Old Church Road, St Leonards.

It has now launched an appeal for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a car found damaged and abandoned in Old Church Road, St Leonards, having hit a bus shelter and the kerb at about 6.45am on Saturday (April 27).

“It was established that the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene and enquiries are being made to trace them.

“No one was hurt at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the incident, should report online or ring 101 quoting serial of 270 of 27/04.”

1 . damaged bus stop 4.jpg The destroyed bus stop Photo: Phil Scott

2 . damaged bus stop 2.jpg The destroyed bus stop Photo: Phil Scott

3 . damaged bus stop 3.jpg The destroyed bus stop Photo: Phil Scott