A car park in St Leonards has had to be closed until further notice, due to ‘inappropriate shingle’ being used.

The car park, by the Old Bathing Pool site, was used by Southern Water for several weeks following the major sewage leak in Bulverhythe in February.

Hastings Borough Council leader, Paul Barnett, said the car park had been left in a ‘terrible state’ after the water firm left, which agreed to repair it.

But he added that the repair work was ‘so bad’, cars are unable to use it.

On his Facebook page, Cllr Barnett said: “When the Bulverhythe main sewer split again in February, they (Southern Water) commandeered the car park by the playground for the fleet of tankers and were there for several weeks, leaving it in a terrible state. So they agreed to repair it.

"But their repair is so bad we have had to immediately close it again. It looks as if they have scooped up shingle from the beach and dumped it on the worn-out surface, so cars can’t safely use it.”

In February, almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

Skinners Sheds, which has several warehouses in Bexhill Road, said its premises were flooded with sewage and mud, leaving the firm unable to operate.

A council spokesperson said: “Following the sewage leak in Bulverhythe Road, Southern Water used the car park area adjacent to Cinque Ports Way as a work base. This left the site badly damaged, and they committed to reinstating the parking area.

"Unfortunately the large quantity of loose shingle used to repair the car park is not appropriate, and the car park is now closed until the surface is made safe and fit for purpose.

"We have contacted Southern Water to get this completed as soon as possible and we are expecting them on site this week.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re sorry that the car park has been closed, following concerns about its surface.

“We have plans in place to make improvements, and are working closely with the local authority to ensure this meets the expectations of residents, businesses and visitors.”

