A St Leonards care home has been praised by inspectors for the level of care it gives to residents.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) recently visited MHA Lauriston, in The Green, and commended the home for its ‘effective’ management and good leadership.

The home was given an overall rating of ‘good’, a higher rating compared to the last inspection in 2019, when it was given a rating of ‘requires improvement’.

In their report, inspectors said: “People received safe care and support by staff trained to recognise signs of abuse or risk and understood what to do to safely support people. People had care plans and risk assessments which meant people's safety and well-being was promoted and protected.

Staff at Lauriston care home

"We observed medicines being given safely to people by appropriately trained staff, who had been assessed as competent. The home was clean, well-maintained and comfortable. There were enough staff to meet people's needs. Safe recruitment practices had been followed before staff started working at the service. Accidents and incidents were recorded and lessons learnt to prevent re-occurrences.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

“The home had an effective management team which provided good leadership for staff and communicated effectively with people, relatives and professionals. The management team was approachable and visible to people, staff and visitors. Staff were positive about their roles and felt valued for the work they did.”

The home provides residential, nursing, and residential dementia care for 60 residents.

Dione McEwan, home manager, said: “I am very proud of everyone at the home who has played a part in making sure we received this rating.

“We managed to work on the feedback we were given last time, when the home was given a requires improvement rating, so it's a tremendous effort from all at the home.

