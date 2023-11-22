St Leonards children’s charity Demelza has launched an appeal to raise £65,000 and grant festive wishes for every child it cares for, as well as their brothers and sisters, helping families create magical moments today that will become tomorrow’s memories.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteer elves will once again take the magic of a Demelza Christmas out to families – with presents from Father Christmas for children and their siblings across Kent, South East London and East Sussex.

And this year, Demelza, has not only one but two Christmas grottos: one at its Kent hospice and one at its hospice in Eltham, South East London, helping create moments that become memories for the whole family that will last forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families can also opt-in to receive a personalised letter from Father Christmas and attend festive parties, a festive light trail and decorate their own Christmas decoration that can hang on the tree for years to come.

St Leonards children’s charity Demelza has launched an appeal to raise £65,000 and grant festive wishes for every child it cares for, as well as their brothers and sisters, helping families create magical moments today that will become tomorrow’s memories.

Sharon, from East Sussex and mum to Fenton, who appears in the charity’s Christmas video, said: “I’m really looking forward to this year’s grotto at Demelza; it’s built for children like Fenton, and I already know we’ll love it. I’ve tried taking Fenton to public Christmas grottos, but they’re just not suitable – the staff don’t understand what’s needed and it becomes so stressful. Knowing we can go to Demelza’s grotto, where Fenton can enjoy a tailored, sensory experience means so much to us as a family and you can’t put a price on that.”

Most importantly of all, this Christmas, Demelza will be providing extraordinary care to children with a life-limiting or serious condition and emotional support for their loved ones. Demelza’s specialist nursing, care, family liaison, therapy and counselling teams support families from first diagnosis and for as long as they are needed.

For Elizabeth and Rupert Turpin, from Chatham, whose youngest son, Wilber, died just before Christmas last year, the support they received from the team at Demelza, was outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth, a former Medway Conservative Deputy Leader, said: “Wilber died just two weeks before Christmas last year; it was an unbelievably difficult time for us, but the support we received from Demelza was incredible. They did lots of memory-making activities with us all, providing an overnight on-call service and a lot of emotional support. I’ve never experienced anything quite like it. We got to focus on being a family and spending time with Wilber without any distractions. We will forever be grateful for the care and support we received from Demelza.”

St Leonards children’s charity Demelza has launched an appeal to raise £65,000 and grant festive wishes for every child it cares for, as well as their brothers and sisters, helping families create magical moments today that will become tomorrow’s memories.

Lavinia Jarrett, Chief Executive at Demelza said: “We have been privileged to celebrate 25 years of Demelza this year and have revisited memories from the past and made new ones that we will carry with pride into the next 25 years. We know how precious memories can be for families whose child has a serious or life-limiting condition - every moment of every day matters.