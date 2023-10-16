Work on a major development comprising of 151 new homes and an Aldi supermarket at the former Ashdown House site in St Leonards has started.

Workmen have arrived at the site in Harrow Lane following the recent completion of demolition work of the building, which was formerly used by the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) and other businesses.

Teams first arrived at the disused building late last year to strip it out before the main demolition work, which commenced in January this year, could start.

Plans for the mixed use development scheme on land between Sedlescombe Road North and Harrow Lane were given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council in January last year.

The site is to be redeveloped to include 151 new homes, a community centre and a new Aldi supermarket building.

Plans for the new Aldi store were announced in September 2021 as part of the redevelopment, with up to 50 jobs are expected to be created as a result.

Development company Danescroft first submitted plans for the development of Ashdown House at the end of 2020.

Last October, Danescroft sold the land to Maidstone-based construction company, Chartway Group.

Construction of the houses is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Ray Chaffey, project manager at Chartway Group, said: “The development comprises a mix of 151 new homes, all of which are timber frame construction and will be energy efficient.

“Across the site, there are five blocks of apartments being delivered totalling 59 homes. These homes are being built in partnership with a leading housing association. The remaining 92 units are all houses and are being built for private rental residents as part of a Private Rental Scheme (PRS) we have established with a leading provider.

“There is also an area on site where there will be a new Aldi supermarket which will be constructed at a later date.”

1 . New development underway on the site of the old Ashdown House building. 151 new homes will be built plus an Aldi supermarket at a later date. Photo taken on October 11 2023 from Harrow Lane. New development underway on the site of the old Ashdown House building. 151 new homes will be built plus an Aldi supermarket at a later date. Photo taken on October 11 2023 from Harrow Lane. Photo: staff

