St Leonards drug dealer who avoided police officers for years is finally jailed
John Condeh, 35, of High Street, Peckham, in London, first came to the attention of the police in 2020, when police received an anonymous tip-off that a drug dealer was operating out of an address in Marline Avenue, St Leonards.
When they attended the address, they found Condeh sitting in an armchair. He provided false details and, when the chair he was sitting on was seized and searched, officers found a considerable quantity of Class A drugs, according to a spokesperson.
He was arrested shortly afterwards and found to be in possession of a set of car keys. Officers discovered the vehicle parked in a side street a short distance away and, when searched, they found documents confirming Condeh’s true identity alongside £1,400 in cash.
After an interview, Condeh was released on bail, to follow forensic examination of the drugs and a thorough search of his phone. A police spokesperson explained that analysis proved the phone had made several overnight journeys in the time immediately before the arrest. Meanwhile, forensic examination of the drugs confirmed they were heroin and crack cocaine, with an approximate street value of £400. An analysis of the inner wrappings also revealed traces of Condeh’s DNA.
The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charges of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as possession of criminal property and a summons was issued. However, Condeh failed to surrender to the court and a warrant was issued. Efforts to locate him, however, failed.
Sussex Police financial investigators later discovered that, in 2023, Condeh had taken out an agreement for the purchase of a car, this vehicle was circulated to police forces nationally and, on November 6 last year, the vehicle was discovered, stopped with Condeh inside, and he was arrested. He subsequently plead guilty to the offences, a Sussex Police spokesperson said, and, on February 23, he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court to 35 months’ imprisonment.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the successful arrest and sentencing of Condeh is one of many recent successes of the force’s Project Adder initiative.