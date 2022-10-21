St Leonards events to help people struggling to pay bills backed by rapper Professor Green

The British Gas Post Office Pop-Ups are being scaled up to around 100 events following a pilot earlier this year.

There will be an event at St Leonards Post Office, in London Road next Wednesday (October 25) and Thursday (October 26) from noon to 3pm.

There will also be two further events there on November 22 and 23 and on December 14 and 15.

At the pop-ups, energy advisers from Hastings Advice and Representation Centre will provide free, independent advice for anyone seeking help.

Jessica Taplin, British Gas Energy Trust chief executive, said: “The previous pop-ups were so well-received; we know there’s a real need for even more in-community support, especially when so many people living in vulnerable communities don’t have access to online resources, so these pop-ups will be a lifeline to those really struggling this winter.

"As always, our mission is to help alleviate the detrimental impact of poverty and by working closely with local organisations we are able provide much needed financial and practical support to vulnerable members of the community, whether you’re a British Gas customer or not.”

Nick Read, Post Office chief executive, said: “Post offices are at the heart of every community. Millions of people visit our branches each week to pay bills or top up their gas and electricity meters. Postmasters tell us that there are people really struggling to pay their bills and they’re seeing customers come through their door for the first time asking what support is available.

"So, we’re proud to be partnering with British Gas on such an important initiative to host around 40 pop-ups before the end of the year where people can come in and speak to a real human being for energy and debt advice.

Professor Green said: “Times are tough for so many at the moment, it’s more important than ever to make sure people know what help’s available and where to access it. I’d urge people to attend one to get answers to their concerns and find out if they’re eligible for a grant, which could help alleviate some of their worries and hopefully improve their financial situation.”