Many sections of glass on the balconies of Kennedy Court, one of the four high-rise blocks in Stonehouse Drive in Hollington, are cracked and damaged, Phil Scott, Hastings county councillor for Hollington and Wishing Tree, said.

He added that residents in the block, which is managed by Southern Housing, have expressed concern over the state of the balconies.

Firefighters attended Kennedy Court on Sunday (March 31) following concerns raised.

Cllr Scott said precarious looking sections of glass were found on the first floor and on the 16th floor.

He said: “On two floors there were sections of glass that had clearly broken and in my mind a potential hazard if we were to have high winds for the broken glass to drop out and fall to the ground. If either of those came out during high winds we could be looking at someone being seriously harmed or even a fatality.

“I was absolutely shocked when at the Four Courts working over the Easter weekend I was looking around at the blocks and giving some thought as to how they looked and the condition of the blocks when I became fixed upon the balconies and the glass that were either badly cracked or broken, with sections of the glass just waiting to drop out.

“It worried me greatly so much so I contacted East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and advised there was broken glass overhanging very close to a public walkway and posed a very serious threat to residents’ safety.

“They responded well and dealt with the immediate situation. Over the Easter weekend I have written to the landlord, Southern Housing, expressing my shock at the condition of the balconies and requesting that they inspect all four tower blocks immediately and their balconies to ensure that the glass on all balconies are both safe and secure.”

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.26pm to Stonehouse Drive on March 31 to reports of glass hanging from a 16th floor balcony. Crews attended, cordoned off the pavement and made the area safe.”

Southern Housing has been approached for a comment.

1 . Kennedy Court incident 2.jpg Broken glass on one of the balconies at Kennedy Court, St Leonards. Picture: Phil Scott Photo: Phil Scott

2 . Kennedy Court incident 3.jpg Broken glass on one of the balconies at Kennedy Court, St Leonards. Picture: Phil Scott Photo: Phil Scott

3 . Kennedy Court incident 4.jpg Firefighters at the scene at Kennedy Court, St Leonards. Picture: Phil Scott Photo: Phil Scott

4 . Kennedy Court incident 1.jpg Firefighters attended Kennedy Court, St Leonards. Picture: Phil Scott Photo: Phil Scott