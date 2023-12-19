Residents in St Leonards have branded a proposal to build two flats in a garden an ‘overdevelopment’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to build the two-bed flats in Upper Glen Road, on the junction with Battle Road, behind the Toad Hall dental surgery.

However, residents said the scheme would lead to worsening traffic congestion, increased chances of flooding and loss of privacy for surrounding properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objectors voiced their concerns on the borough council’s planning portal.

The site where the proposed flats would be built. Picture: Google Street View

Pauline Field said: “These plans are not in keeping with the area. This proposal will have a negative affect on the surrounding properties by blocking sunlight and overshadowing neighbouring gardens.”

Michael Glynn said: “In a short length of Battle Road there are already turn-off points to Kingsley Close, Upper Glen Road and two for the Co-op convenience store and additional turn-off points can only add to traffic congestion and danger for pedestrians.

“Parking in the area is and has been for many years horrendous and with only one parking area for each of the proposed dwelling, this could only get worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Hobbs said: “The height of the structure exceeds others on the street and the style of the proposed building is not in keeping with surrounding houses.

“Drainage on Battle Road is a problem and a dwelling of this size will cause problems for the surrounding buildings already in existence and will possibly cause flooding in surrounding areas and private property and gardens. Due to the height of the building and the proposed windows, all privacy in the surrounding gardens and dwellings will be compromised.”

Brian Sadler said: “This proposal is absolutely not in keeping with the existing properties and a vast overdevelopment for the area. I have lived in my property for 51 years and I am very much aware of the speed of traffic both up and down Battle Road. Adding also to the problem is the exiting of traffic from Upper Glen Road into Battle Road.”

In a design and access statement from Baker Architectural Ltd, on behalf of the applicant, it said: “The building has been designed to be in keeping with the dwellings fronting Battle Road. Proposals have majority of brickwork with areas of render.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The existing garden is proposed to be separated into the use for the current building and the new flats. Due to the natural slope of Battle Road, the new building has been designed to be suitably positioned within the street scene without overbearing the neighbouring properties.”