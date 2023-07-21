Homes in a part of St Leonards were left without electricity due to a power cut yesterday (Thursday, July 20).

On its website, UK Power Networks said a fault on an underground electricity cable caused the power cut, which affected the TN37 7 and TN38 9 postcode areas.

According to the company, power was not fully restored until 3.45am this morning (Friday, July 21).

The power cut affected the Old Church Road area of St Leonards, as well as the Baldslow area.

According to reports power was lost yesterday morning, which knocked out the power to the traffic lights at the junction of Old Church Road and Battle Road, St Leonards.

Engineers from UK Power Network and SGN were called to the scene to try and restore the power supply throughout yesterday.

Four way temporary traffic lights have been installed at the Battle Road/Old Church Road junction following yesterday’s outage.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers worked as quickly as possible to restore power to customers in the Old Church Road area of St Leonards yesterday.

“Following a fault on an underground cable which interrupted power supplies to six customers at 6.26am yesterday, engineers were able to restore supplies to five customers by 9.42am. We turned off power to 20 customers at 7pm to enable the gas company to complete repairs to a gas leak. Once that was complete engineers restored supplies to 16 customers at 1.49am and the remaining five customers had power restored at 2.10am.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Temporary traffic light signals following yesterday's power cut in St Leonards.

Temporary traffic light signals following yesterday's power cut in St Leonards.

Temporary traffic light signals following yesterday's power cut in St Leonards.

Temporary traffic light signals following yesterday's power cut in St Leonards.