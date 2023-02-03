A major sewage leak has closed off a road this afternoon (Friday, February 3).

Southern Water engineers were spotted in Bulverhythe Road, as the burst sewer flooded a number of homes.

Part of the pavement has also collapsed.

It is not the first time the area has flooded due to sewage leaks.

In July 2021 there was a major sewage leak at Bulverhythe.

Southern Water was first sent to a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way, on July 28, 2021. Two days later there was a second serious sewage leak which flooded nearby beach huts and affected the beach.

As a result, the area was cordoned off and closed throughout the weekend, and into the early part of the following week.

Readers on the Observer’s Facebook page commented on today’s incident.

Dorothy Edwards said: “It was flooding into the houses on Bulverhythe Road at 8am, and coming like a river onto Bexhill Road. It was several inches deep on the road and pavement.”

Louise Kilic said: “Absolutely disgusting. With the volume of traffic coming down this road in the last six weeks, it was only a matter of time that the pavement was going to collapse. The issue of the broken pavement and issues of the eroding riverbank was reported approximately two years ago by a resident in this road. Guess what happened? Nothing.”

Jacqui Murphy said: “My heart goes out to the people that have had their houses flooded, just too awful for words, I hope they are well and truly compensated.”

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of a flooding incident in the area of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards. A sewer mains pipe is believed to have burst early on Friday morning. Specialist teams immediately attended the area, and have closed the road and footpaths to ensure the safety of the public.

"Unfortunately, this flooding is affecting a small number of homes in the area. We are working hard to protect these properties and minimise any other possible impact on the local environment, while work begins on repairing the pipe.

“We know flooding is a distressing experience, and we are very sorry that this has happened. Our customer teams are in contact with those involved to offer support.”

