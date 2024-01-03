Major works designed to stop a sewer pipe from bursting again in St Leonards are now more than two thirds complete.

Southern Water started the work a few months ago in the Bulverhythe area.

It said the main pipe has burst several times since 2016.

In 2023, there were two major sewage leaks in the area, the first being in early February and the second taking place in October.

Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road on February 3, 2023. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

Southern Water said the last burst on October 1, 2023 was discovered while the company was carrying out major works in the Bulverhythe area, which the company said are an attempt to stop the main pipe from bursting, which runs from Bulverhythe Tower to Cinque Ports Way.

More than 40 tankers were seen in the area, together with hydraulic pumps as a clean-up operation got under way.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams are continuing to work on the new sewer pipe route and we’re pleased that more than two thirds is complete (now at 70 per cent complete, up from 40 per cent in November).

“We’re sorry for any impact our work is having in the area as we work on the pipe and carry out relevant testing and connections. We’re on track to take the flows out of the weaker pipe that has continually burst by spring this year. We hope to complete work to reinstate areas and complete final connections over the summer.”

The company said Cliftonville Road is now open from the junction with Cliftonville Way and where it meets Arnside Road.Southern Water added that the main work in Bridge Way is now completed but there maybe some vehicle movements in and around the area and the firm expects to be finished in the area by this summer.

The company added a section of Bulverhythe Car Park remains fenced off so that engineers can safely access a manhole to connect the temporary overland pipe back into the sewage network. Southern Water said it expects to be finished in this area by the end of summer this year.

