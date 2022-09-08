St Leonards man sentenced over child sexual assaults

Gary Nash, who sexually assaulted a young girl for around a ten-year period, has now faced justice with a 16-year sentence following an investigation by safeguarding detectives.

Police said Gary Nash abused the child over a ten-year period.

Nash, 39, of Tower Road, St Leonards, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (September 8), having previously admitted two offences of sexual assault and one offence of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a girl, police said.

He was given a 16-year sentence. Eight years will be served in custody and the remaining eight on extended licence.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Sergeant Oliver Bali of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said Nash exploited his victim for his own sexual gratification until earlier this year when she found the courage to speak out.