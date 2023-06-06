A St Leonards nursing home has rebranded and changed its name.

St Dominic’s Nursing Home in Filsham Road, held a ceremony on Friday (June 2), in which the new mayor Margi O'Callaghan attended, as well as other invited guests.

The afternoon included champagne and canapes, a mini village fair complete with barbecue offerings and a live jazz singer, as well as children’s activities.

The home has changed its name to Seaview Nursing Home.

Dan Lipscombe, operations manager at Cardinal Healthcare, which manages the home, said: “For the last 15 years St Dominic’s Nursing Home has diligently done everything to try and meet the needs of all of our residents who have been with us.

"Not only are we renaming St Dominic’s to Seaview Nursing Home, we are also renaming the floors. So downstairs we have Coral, where we will be supporting people living with specialised dementia. On the ground floor, called Shores, we are supporting people with nursing needs and on the first floor supporting people with nursing dementia.

"On the top floor we are currently going through renovation where the floor will be offering an end-of-life service for those who perhaps need more support.

"We are now known as Cardinal Healthcare, which signifies the tremendous growth we have achieved over the last 15 years, not just at this home, but in our other three homes across the UK.

"In many ways the reason the name changed is because this does not feel like the same company I joined four years ago. The homes have improved in CQC ratings, it feels more like a family, we have an established staff team and all of this helps to make sure that the residents get the absolute best care and treatment that we can offer.”

