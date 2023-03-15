Edit Account-Sign Out
St Leonards protesters sit on toilets in demonstration against sewage discharges in sea

Activists staged a demonstration on St Leonards beach yesterday (Tuesday, March 14) in protest against sewage discharges in the sea.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT

Environmental campaigners from the Hastings and St Leonards branch of Extinction Rebellion and the Clean Water Action Group held a toilet sit-in at the sewer outflow groyne, opposite Goat Ledge Cafe on Warrior Square at 3pm.

A spokesperson for the groups said: "Southern Water continues to discharge large amounts of sewage onto the beach at Hastings endangering bathers, wildlife and the eco-system at large. The Clean Water Action Group and Extinction Rebellion Hastings demand this ceases."

Last month the Clean Water Action group sent off samples to be tested of the water supply which the group said found high levels of faecal bacteria, following a major sewage leak in Bulverhythe.

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion and the Clean Water Action Group holding their protest on St Leonards beach
The spokesperson added: “More than 70 per cent of the water industry in England is owned by international investment funds, private equity firms and businesses lodged in tax havens.

“Meanwhile, water companies pumped raw sewage into Britain's seas and rivers for more than nine million hours over 2016-2021, an increase of 2,553 per cent over five year. Southern Water reportedly dumped sewage at beaches 493 times in eight days in November 2022, amounting to 3,700 hours of discharge.”

Environmental campaigners said climate change is increasing the likelihood of heavy or intense rainfall across the UK, leading to higher risks of river and surface water flooding, which is putting pressure on water and sewage systems.

On Monday (March 13), Extinction Rebellion members wearing hazmat suits and respirators poured fake sewage outside Southern Water’s headquarters in Worthing.

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion and the Clean Water Action Group holding their protest on St Leonards beach
In response, a Southern Water spokesperson said: "At Southern Water, we play our part in improving the standard of bathing waters, through major investments in treatment works along our 700 miles of coast - and we are working hard to extend our efforts and partnerships with other agencies to make an even bigger positive impact. This includes an industry-leading approach to reducing the use of storm overflows when increased surface and groundwater enter our sewers.

“We’re investing £2 billion (around £1,000 per household) between 2020 and 2025 and we haven’t paid a dividend to shareholders since 2017, preferring instead to put our money into improving our network and infrastructure.”

