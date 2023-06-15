Residents in St Leonards have raised concerns over air pollution in their area, which they say is being caused by demolition work at the former Ashdown House site.

Cliff Morris, of Ledsham Park, said people’s homes were being left ‘covered in white dust’.

He wrote to borough councillor Mike Edwards, Hastings mayor Margi O’Callaghan and Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart to highlight the problem, calling for action to be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has confirmed it has received a number of complaints about the pollution and carried out site visits.

Demolition work at the Ashdown House site. Picture by Cliff Morris

Mr Morris said: “If you live in, work or pass through Upper St Leonards you cannot fail to notice that everything is covered in white dust. I believe the main cause of this is the operations being carried out on the old Ashdown House site. I have witnessed this on several occasions and taken photographic evidence of what I have observed.

"Concrete from the old buildings is being pulverised on site and then being stored in an enormous heap. Dust from this process is being blown across the area in the direction of the prevailing wind.

"Concrete is being pulverised in the open air. There are no visible preventative measures to stop the dust produced being blown away. These dust clouds are clearly visible from Harrow Lane where I was observing site operations. These dust clouds are not just a puff of dust but frightening in their size and density.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last Saturday (June 10), I spoke to a resident of Harrow Lane, who lives quite close to the site and has a young child. When they open their windows even for a short time, their home is covered in white dust.

"She has contacted environmental health herself with photographic evidence, her neighbours likewise. This child has possibly breathed in microscopic silica particles that can be released when pulverising concrete, these become lodged deep in the lungs causing incurable life-threatening diseases later in life.”

Demolition of Ashdown House, which was formerly used by the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) and other businesses, started early this year.

The site is to be redeveloped to include 151 new homes, a community centre and a new Aldi supermarket building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “We have received a number of complaints about dust pollution from the former Ashdown House site development. Our environmental health and planning enforcement officers have carried out site visits and are working with the contractors to ensure appropriate measures are in place to reduce the impact of dust from the site.