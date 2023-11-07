Residents had to be evacuated from their homes following a number of landslips in St Leonards on Sunday (November 5).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was first called to the scene near Marina just after 1.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Crews attended, provided safety advice and made contact with a scaffolding company as it was at risk of being affected. No one was evacuated from properties at this point.

“We were then called at 8.56pm to reports of a further landslide and unstable ground affecting both Marina at the bottom of a cliff and West Hill Road at the top of a cliff. A wall had collapsed. A structural engineer was on site, a police drone and a helicopter were used to help assess the situation.”

The spokesperson said residents from 11 houses in West Hill Road were evacuated and later were able to return at around 11.15pm.

There were no reports of injuries, ESFRS added.

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “On Monday, November 6, the council received a report of a further landslip between 61 West Hill Road and 99 Marina. The council, the police, a structural engineer and East Sussex Fire and Rescue were all in attendance.

“The police closed West Hill Road, westward of Boscobel Road, as a safety precaution. The structural engineer, a police drone and helicopter were used to assess the situation. Following the structural assessment, residents were able to return to 11 properties. Two properties on West Hill Road remain vacant.”

1 . Road closure sign in West Hill Road, St Leonards, on November 7 2023. Photo: staff

2 . Unstable land off West Hill Road, St Leonards. Pictured here is St Leonards Parish Church which closed in 2018 because of safety concerns due to landslips. Photo: staff

3 . Unstable land off West Hill Road, St Leonards. Pictured here is St Leonards Parish Church which closed in 2018 because of safety concerns due to landslips. Photo: staff