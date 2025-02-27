Southern Housing told residents on February 18 about its plans for the Four Courts in Stonehouse Drive, a 1960s social housing scheme made up of Bevin Court, Roosevelt Court, Kennedy Court, and Churchill Court.

It said plans were being put forward as the current design and layout of flats did not meet modern mobility standards.

They will involve current residents being relocated elsewhere.

Tony Butler, 82, who lives in Bevin Court, said: “There are a lot of vulnerable people here and there are others walking around crying their eyes out. We are all walking around in a daze. We can’t sleep at night because we are worried sick. People are devastated. People don’t know what to do. Their lives are totally ruined.

“I have got a beautiful two-bedroom flat and as far as I was concerned, I was here for life.”

Helen Kay, councillor for Wishing Tree ward at Hastings Borough Council, whose ward includes the Four Courts, said she welcomed Southern Housing’s announcement that the Four Courts will be redeveloped, as there had been ‘significant problems’ in the blocks for ‘too long’, such as bedbugs.

But she said: “Residents are still extremely shocked about this news. Many of the residents are vulnerable and many felt this would be their forever home. Many are shocked and worried about where they are going to be moved to.

“Our job is to make sure residents’ concerns are taken on board. Southern Housing has done well so far. They have had a really positive programme of consultation with residents.”

Southern Housing said it intended to move residents out of the four buildings over the next few years. Those living in Bevin Court would be the first to relocate, with the residents expected to be living in new social housing by March 2026.

Roosevelt Court residents would be the next to move, with this group’s relocation planned to be completed by March 2027. The process of relocating the residents of Churchill Court and Kennedy Court would be expected to begin in the spring of 2027, Southern Housing said.

This element of the proposals led to concerns being raised by Hastings Borough Council’s Labour group, which said it had called for an ‘emergency full council meeting’ to discuss the proposals.

The Labour group said the demolition would require the rehousing of more than 400 residents, ‘many of whom are elderly and vulnerable or have children in local schools’.

Southern Housing CEO Paul Hackett CBE said: “Even with significant investment, the existing Four Courts would still fall short of providing fully accessible and future proofed homes. We’ve listened to residents and local stakeholders, and we believe this is a once in a generation opportunity to create modern homes the people of St Leonards can be proud of.

“By working together with the community we’ll deliver one of the largest redevelopment projects Hastings has seen in many years, which will benefit generations to come.”

