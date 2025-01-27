Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS), West St Leonards Community Team and Hastings Urban Design Group, which hosted the event, said the area should only see light development.

Objections raised by the three groups concern plans to build new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway, which were unveiled more than three years ago.

SOBS organised Saturday’s event with the other two groups at West St Leonards Community Centre to propose and discuss other options for the site.

Bryan Fisher, speaking on behalf of the three groups, said: “The developer is looking to put in high-rise, high-quality development that is aimed more at out-of-towners and Airbnb.

“What we want to see is more social housing and more housing for people, professional people, to keep them in the area rather than losing them to somewhere else because they can't afford to live here. That's our aim.

“Our best scenario will be that housing is involved. That's what we really do need, but the right sort of housing, and what we want is still the links to the sea.

“This is the last possible area in the whole of the borough that can be used that's linked to the sea.

“We want to carry on that link. We want to bring the people down the promenade to our area and want them to enjoy the sea. So we're looking for things like shops, cafes, a link to movement along the cycle path, movement along the promenade. That's what we're aiming for.

“What we're trying to do is bring the ideas, the plans, the future developments possibly for this area, bring those to the people.”

The current proposals for the former bathing pool site were first revealed in November 2021.

At the time, a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson announced the conclusion of a joint venture agreement with County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group to bring forward the regeneration scheme.

“The redevelopment will seek to deliver on the key objectives identified in the Local Plan to provide a mix of housing, leisure and commercial uses and to attract residents and visitors alike,” the spokesperson said.

The council entered into a Development Agreement with West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) in October 2021. WMSLL is a joint venture company between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties.

The authority said a public consultation will soon be launched before a full planning application is submitted.

1 . Save Our Bathing Site event hosted by SOBS (Save Our Bathing Site), West St Leonards Community Team & Hastings Urban Design Group at West St Leonards Community Centre on January 25 2025. Save Our Bathing Site event hosted by SOBS (Save Our Bathing Site), West St Leonards Community Team & Hastings Urban Design Group at West St Leonards Community Centre on January 25 2025. Photo: staff

