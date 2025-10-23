Cars were seen travelling through water in Battle Road.

These images and video footage were captured by Tom Allen as traffic tried to pass through the floods.

The Met Office earlier issued a yellow weather warning for strong wind and heavy rain in Surrey, West Sussex and East Sussex.

It said there was a risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain on Thursday, October 23.

But with Storm Benjamin said to be moving away from the UK, the warning has been removed for Sussex and Surrey.

Cllr Phil Scott, East Sussex county councillor for the Hollington and Wishing Tree division, said: “I was made aware of the extensive flooding across Battle Road early on Thursday morning and contacted the head of East Sussex Highways to advise of the flooding.

“I also requested that he in turn contact Hastings Borough Council and the Environment Agency to request that they check the Hollington Stream downstream to ensure the grills are clear of debris on the stream to assist with flood alleviation.

“I suspect the flooding was partly due to volume versus capacity after the heavy rainfall but also likely that some drain gullies were blocked. It’s an issue that keeps cropping up despite reporting to East Sussex County Council (ESCC) and one that they need to be on top of as the winter and poor weather fast approaches.”

1 . Battle Road flooded 2.jpg Flooding in Battle Road, St Leonards. Picture: Tom Allen Photo: Tom Allen

2 . Battle Road flooded 1.jpg Flooding in Battle Road, St Leonards. Picture: Tom Allen Photo: Tom Allen

3 . Battle Road flooded 4.jpg Flooding in Battle Road, St Leonards. Picture: Tom Allen Photo: Tom Allen