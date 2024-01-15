Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claremont School, which has sites in St Leonards and Bodiam, was given the top rating in overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils describe their school as an amazing community where newcomers are welcome. Staff work tirelessly to make this a reality. Pupils from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds talk positively about how joining the school was marked by kindness. Some describe friendships ‘that will last’, with deep conviction.

“Pupils’ attitudes to learning are excellent. Standards are high because staff are determined and encourage pupils to be their best. Pupils are expected to contribute positively to all areas of the school. As a result, they work hard, learn to become resilient, and achieve very well.

Claremont School has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

“The curriculum has great breadth and prepares pupils well for their next steps. Staff are dedicated and act as advocates for their subject areas. Their enthusiasm rubs off on pupils, who are not afraid to share forthright views about their favourite lessons. Pupils appreciate the way staff support and encourage them in their learning.”

The school was also praised by Ofsted for the wide range of extracurricular activities it offers.

Inspectors added: “Subjects such as mathematics and the sciences are popular with pupils across the school. Students in the sixth form also benefit from high quality teaching in these core subjects. This leads to a range of meaningful qualifications to support their next steps on leaving the school. The school’s careers programme gains momentum in the senior school and sixth form. The result is that many students gain places at top universities, while others forge successful careers in sport or the arts.

“The school places a high degree of importance on developing each pupil individually. Tolerance and respect for others’ points of view are expected and overt in the school’s culture.

Severine Collins, principal of Claremont School

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities do equally well here. Staff are adept at identifying pupils who need additional support. This is a school that continues to move forward. Leaders at all levels are determined to build further on the strengths that are firmly established across the school. Those in positions of governance are effective in supporting the school to grow and improve further.”

Severine Collins, principal of Claremont School, said: “We are extremely proud that Ofsted has awarded Claremont outstanding ratings across all its areas of reporting.

“To be rated Outstanding on four consecutive occasions is exceptional and testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community of students, parents and of course our staff.

“At Claremont, we want to inspire and encourage each child to become their best. We celebrate individuality and appreciate differences as strengths; and we support our students to embrace their passions, ambitions and talents, building learners for life. I am delighted that this has been recognised by the Ofsted inspection team.”

Claremont School is owned by International Schools Partnership (ISP).