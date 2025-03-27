St Leonards: Stolen car spotted overtaking 'at high speed' sparks police pursuit
A police spokesperson said: “A silver Alfa Romeo Guilia Quatrafolio was reported stolen from the Hurst Green area on the evening of Wednesday, March 19.
“On Tuesday, March 25 at around 3.45pm, the car was seen driving in Combe Valley Way by officers, and it began overtaking vehicles at high speed.
“Officers engaged in a pursuit, and the vehicle was located a short while later in Combe Haven Holiday Park, where a search was undertaken, however no suspects were identified.
“Further enquiries remain ongoing at this time.
“If you have any information to report, or have dash cam footage or CCTV that may assist the investigation, particularly from around 3.45pm in Harley Shute Road, we ask you make a report to police.
“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 922 of 25/03.”