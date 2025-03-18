A St Leonards man who suffered a massive haemorrhagic stroke and was not expected to survive is undertaking a half-marathon later this year for charity.

Brian McNeilly, 61, pulled through but was left unable to use his left hand nor arm following the stroke in August 2018, and unable to walk without the aid of a stick due to severe difficulties with his left leg.

He is now planning to walk 13 miles, the distance of a half-marathon, on June 7 by doing a series of laps covering Bottle Alley, the promenade and surrounding area.

The aim is to raise money for The Samaritans, as he said he has friends who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Brian McNeilly

This is not the first fundraiser Brian, a familiar figure on the local music scene, has done as he undertook a charity rowing challenge in 2021, completing the 34km width of the English Channel on a rowing machine after training hard for more than a year.

He took on the challenge outside the London Trader pub at East Beach in the Old Town, cheered on by supporters.

He raised more than £4,000 for The Samaritans and Avanti-ABI, a St Leonards-based acquired brain injury rehabilitation centre, which Brian said was ‘amazing’ in helping him on the long road to recovery.

Brian said: “I will be doing 16 laps on June 7 from 7am and it’s expected to take me between 10 to 12 hours. I walk with an AFO, or Ankle Foot Orthosis. I’ll walk at the front of the prom and use the wall at Bottle Alley as support.”

Brian undertaking his charity rowing challenge in 2021

An AFO is a brace or splint worn on the lower leg, ankle, and foot to control the range of motion and provide support and stability.

Brian added: “It’s really difficult to walk around town and I can’t walk without a stick. The whole left side of my body doesn’t work.

“I was in hospital for eight months, four weeks in ICU at Brighton, eight weeks CCU in hospital in Hastings, five weeks in the Eastbourne DGH stroke ward then up to The Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability (RHN) in Putney for four months.

“After I had the stroke they expected me to die. I was then told I’d spend the rest of my life in a nursing home.

“I used to play for Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club for over 20 years and was still playing when I was 55 just before the stroke.”

Brian’s fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/a92vx6-half-marathon.