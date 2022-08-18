St Philip Howard Sixth Formers 'excel' as A-Level results released

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 13 students received outstanding results in this year's exams, with 41 per cent achieving an A* or A grade, 70 per cent scoring between an A* and a B and 80 per cent scoring between an A* and C.

Not only are this year’s results a marked improvement on pre-pandemic grades, they are also considerably stronger than grades achieved in 2020 and 2021, when Centre Assessed Grades saw significant grade increases across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 18 students achieved a full set of A or A* grades, including:Emily Barron, Ciara Ellis, Charlotte Fordham, Sofia Giannitti, Alistair Hicks, Lucy Hijmans, Francesca Key, Scarlett Kilford, Seamus McCormack, James Murray-Brooks, Daniel Sergeant, Steven Stiles and Saffron Taylor.

Sixth form students at St Philip Howard Catholic School celebrating their results

It’s a record result for the Catholic school, on Elm Grove Street, made all the more remarkable because this year’s cohort were the most directly effected by the pandemic: their GCSEs were cancelled in 2020, and they suffered the most direct disruption to classroom learning in the following years.

Even so, those students will be heading off to universities all over the country, taking on degrees in everything from Medicine to Mathematics: Dan Sergeant is going to Bristol to study Mathematics, Matthew Bentley to Brighton and Sussex Medical School to study Medicine, Peter Angus to Newcastle to study Medicine & Surgery, Sofia Giannitti will be studying Law at Cambridge, Ben Kidd Computer Science at Manchester, and Saffron Taylor and Matilda Lysaght will be commencing Degree Apprenticeships at Aston Martin and JP Morgan respectively.

Nesta McNeil, head of Sixth said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our students today. We already knew they were wonderful, but to have these results are just reward for all the effort put in over the last few years. We look forward to witnessing what this cohort will go on to do in the future and will no doubt see them at future alumni events.”

Executive head teacher David Carter added: “We are hugely proud of all of our students and the kind, compassionate people they have become. We are particularly delighted that the results show a year-on-year improvement, demonstrating the consistently high standards set at SPH.”