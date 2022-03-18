St Wilfrid’s Hospice Jail and Bail fundraiser: Donate today to free well-known Eastbourne figures

Well-known local figures are taking part in Eastbourne Wish Tower’s dark, damp basement and calling for charity donations. Visit the Justgiving site to donate. T

he nefarious crew includes:

Aleksandra Gatta, owner of Gianni’s Restaurant. On trial for secretly eating all of the delicious gelato while on duty.

Some of the Eastbourne figures locked-up for St Wilfrid's Hospice Jail and Bail event

Anthony Smith, senior partner at Humphrey & Co Solicitors. On trial for answering too many emails during internal Zoom meetings.

Ben Ferriman, CEO of Lightning Fibre Broadband. On trial for having faster broadband than all the other providers.

Cllr Paul Metcalfe MBE. On trial for crimes against fashion.

Emma Jennings, customer relationship manager for Willingdon Park Manor Care Home. On trial for supplying her colleagues with delicious homemade fudge and cakes that they just can’t resist.

Julie Palmer, owner of The Beach Hut gift shop. On trial for always complaining to her friends about her hair, despite owning a vast collection of straighteners.

Mark and Melanie Adams from The Rattonians. On trial for always breaking into song and dance.

Maxine Reid-Roberts, managing director of Quantuma Advisory Ltd. On trial for never making a brew for her thirsty colleagues.

Melvyn Funnell-Strange, owner of B12 Bar & Kitchen and Bucklers Café in Hailsham. On trial for intoxicating the general public.

Neil Kirby, proprietor of the Langham Hotel. On trial for stealing food from the hotel’s kitchen.

Robbie Lees, digital marketing executive at PRG Limited. On trial for being a serial social media offender, with a Hootsuite calendar fit to burst.

Stephen Holt and Luke Johnson from Eastbourne BID. On trial for stealing the penguins at the Lightning Fibre Ice Skating Rink before Christmas.