St Wilfrids' Hospice nurse to cycle from Eastbourne to Amsterdam to help raise money for charity
A nurse at St Wilfrid’s Hospice is taking part in a cycle charity ride from Eastbourne to Amsterdam to help raise funds.
Liana Bettles is aiming to raise £1900 towards the running costs of the hospice.
Liana said: “I will by cycling from Eastbourne to Amsterdam over four days from September 18 to 22, 2024, covering 270 miles.
“I have worked with this amazing team for a year.
“I have seen patients and families benefit so much from the care and support they receive at the most difficult times.
“I am not really a cyclist and I will find it challenging both mentally and physically.
“But I do know I will be cycling with the most supportive people and for an amazing cause.”
The bike ride is in aid of Hospices to Holland 2024 which aims to raise funds for hospice care on a challenging five day European cycle ride in September 2024.