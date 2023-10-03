A nurse at St Wilfrid’s Hospice is taking part in a cycle charity ride from Eastbourne to Amsterdam to help raise funds.

Liana Bettles is aiming to raise £1900 towards the running costs of the hospice.

Liana said: “I will by cycling from Eastbourne to Amsterdam over four days from September 18 to 22, 2024, covering 270 miles.

“I have worked with this amazing team for a year.

Liana Bettles is aiming to raise £1900 towards the running costs of the hospice. Picture: Laura Nettles

“I have seen patients and families benefit so much from the care and support they receive at the most difficult times.

“I am not really a cyclist and I will find it challenging both mentally and physically.

“But I do know I will be cycling with the most supportive people and for an amazing cause.”