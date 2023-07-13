Members of St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne are set to take part in the ‘Hospices to Holland’ challenge.

Members will be cycling from Eastbourne to Amsterdam in September to help raise money for the hospice.

The bike ride will take place over a challenging five day ride across Europe.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospice said: “We’re teaming up with St Michael’s Hospice (Hastings and Rother) on this wonderful cycling challenge which will take in four different countries, as we ride through the fascinating European countryside.

“Starting in Eastbourne, our journey will pass along the south coast, across the channel, and then through the cycle-friendly cities and countryside in France, Belgium and Holland, finishing in Amsterdam. We’ll cycle past beaches, along waterways, and treelined canals dotted with windmills.