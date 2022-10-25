St Wilfrid's Hospice's Moonlight Walk: Here are 55 pictures of the event

V2 radio got the atmosphere going, and the energetic team from Fitjoy were there to warm up the first walker group, and off they all went and several groups followed throughout the evening.

Many walkers had fabulous outfits and lights for the occasion, and all had their Moonlight Walk t-shirts.

Local food and drink sellers Forest Hogs Smokery and Beauty Bake gave walkers and their supporters energy.

The route passes through Priory Park Guildhall, where the walkers enjoyed candlelight and wrote messages to remember their loved ones on the Memory Arch, while listening to the beautiful harp music.

Then the walkers followed the route to Bishops Palace Garden which was lit up in a light display for the evening.

All walkers received a finishers medal in recognition of their fantastic support for their local community Hospice.

Walkers who fundraised over £250 also received a cosy Moonlight Walk hoodie.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the charity said: “£250 could help fund vital expert palliative care for a patient with a life limiting illness in our local community.

“A massive thank you to all walkers who have joined in with the Moonlight Walk this year- some have walked their own route, others who joined the evening event, but all are shining stars to St Wilfrid’s as they remember their loved ones and fundraise to support hospice care in our community.

“A huge thank you goes to all the volunteers who marshalled on the night, to all the supporters of the event, and event sponsor Henry Adams.”

If you’d like to donate to support the Hospice’s work go to www. stwh.co.uk/moonlightwalkdonation

