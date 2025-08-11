Staff at a Bognor Regis resort make a grand start to fundraising year

The team at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis has raised £5,000 so far this year as it celebrates a ‘Decade of Difference’ with the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity.

The total raised across all three Butlin’s resorts this year is a staggering £60,000 for its official charity partner since 2015, with many more fundraising events coming up to help the amazing team reach the £1mil fundraising target set for 2028.

It’s all in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital’s new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre.

Four team members from Bognor Regis had the incredible opportunity to tour the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, visiting some of the hospital wards and learning about the kinds of treatments and support offered, as well as the school and chapel at the hospital. The team were given a special insight into the new cancer centre, hearing and seeing the impact the new facility will have on patients and families.

On September 10, 52 team members from Bognor Regis will take on the Pier to Pier challenge, a 26.4 mile walk from the Brighton Pier to Bognor Regis Pier. The team will join walkers from across Butlin’s other resorts in Minehead and Skegness, and the support office in Hertfordshire, for Butlin’s biggest ever fundraising event.

Everyone at the Bognor Regis resort has been getting involved in fundraising for the amazing cause. From £800 raised from three brave team members skydiving from 12,000 feet to bingo nights, bakes sales and team quizzes, raising over £100.

Weekly quizzes are also hosted for guests during family breaks at the resort’s Bar Rosso. Through guests taking part in the quizzes, over £2,000 has been raised so far, with many more quiz nights planned for the rest of the year.

Matt Rake, Resort Director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the work and effort the whole team has put into organising and participating in the fantastic fundraising events and activities so far this year.

“The team has already raised an incredible amount for Great Ormond Street Hospital, and it is an amazing way to celebrate the 10 year partnership with our official charity partner. We have some great fundraising events planned for the rest of 2025, pushing us closer to our £1 million goal in 2028.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital has been Butlin’s official charity partner since 2015, however the historic partnership started decades before. Butlin’s founder, Sir Billy Butlin, donated funds to purchase the UK’s first paediatric CT scanner at the hospital back in 1977.

To find out more about the charity relationship, please visit: www.butlins.com/about-us/charity-partnership