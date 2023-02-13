Staff gutted as a fortune in tech stolen from Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis

Staff at the Laburnum Centre, in Bognor Regis, were gutted last week to discover burglars had made off with thousands of pounds worth of tech following a break-in.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the incident took place on Wednesday, February 8, and several items were stolen, including laptops, tablets, and a zettle machine. Petty cash was also stolen from a number of collection boxes throughout the facility.

Owned and operated by Age UK, the Laburnum Centre is a valuable social space for vulnerable members of the community. With a cafe, a small charity shop, a gym, and space for classes like Tai Chi and dance, it gives resident and users somewhere to socialise and express themselves.

Understandably, then, last week’s burglary hurt not just because the stolen items were valuable, but because they make it harder for Laburnum Centre to staff to provide for their guests.

The Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis

Sarah Watson, chief operating officer at Age UK West Sussex Brighton and Hove, said: “Obviously we’re devastated that thieves have targeted The Laburnum Centre. We’re currently assessing the damage and losses, but this is such a blow during what is already an incredibly tough time for our charity and the older people we work with. The cost of living crisis is hitting many older people very hard. Break ins, plus the anti-social

behaviour we’ve seen at another of our centres in the last month, directly affects our clients as it impacts on our time and money. I want to thank the local community who are rallying around, your support is much appreciated.”

Chief executive Helen Rice echoed those sentiments exactly: “It's not just what’s they've stolen. It’s an expense to us overall, we've spent time shut, they've broken windows which we’ve had to spend time cleaning up. The whole thing has a knock on effect.

"I think it's a sign of the times. When things get hard, we're going to see a rise in crime. We’ve already had anti-social behaviour take place at other centres, which is a worry when it comes to keeping people safe. A lot of people are already worried post-covid, and we serve a client group who had a really hard time during that. So this is a real challenge.

If you have any information about the break-in contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 47230024315.

