Stagecoach resumes normal services to Hastings road following bus attack

The service to Malvern Way had been suspended on Friday (September 2) with Stagecoach South East tweeting that the road would not be served ‘till further notice’ after ‘bricks’ were thrown at a bus.

However, the company says buses have been serving Malvern Way as normal since Saturday (September 3).

A spokesman for Stagecoach said "A rock or other hard object was thrown at a bus on Friday evening causing a window to smash. A passenger sitting near the window at the time subsequently required first aid for grazes."

The spokesman confirmed that this was the second incident, with a similar attack on a bus having taken place on Thursday evening.

He added: "Given the serious nature of these incidents, we took a decision to suspend the service at Malvern Way on Friday evening. The safety of our passengers as well as our driving colleagues is our number one priority.

"While we don’t take this course of action lightly, we have a zero-tolerance approach to attacks and vandalism, and we won’t accept it.

"We're working closely with the police who are taking these incidents extremely seriously.

"Whoever is responsible may not realise how dangerous their actions could be. Using rocks as missiles and targeting a moving vehicle is extremely serious and could endanger the safety of people in the vehicle and other road users. We ask anyone with any information to contact the police."

Sussex Police confirmed that they had received a report of criminal damage.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, police received a report of criminal damage caused to a bus on Malvern Way, Hastings. No injuries were reported.

“The suspects left the scene, and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 943 of 02/09.