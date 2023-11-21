Standen House and Garden in West Sussex gets a spectacular Christmas tree from winners of hit BBC show

The winners of BBC’s Interior Design Masters have created a spectacular Christmas tree at Standen House and Garden in East Grinstead.

The National Trust welcomed Banjo Beale and Amy Davies to decorate an 18-foot centrepiece Christmas tree, which went on display on Saturday, November 18.

People can now see it in the courtyard of the 19th century Arts and Crafts house.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “Combining Banjo Beale’s resourceful and inventive style with Amy Davies’ love of print and vintage, the design for the Standen Christmas tree is influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement, the landscape surrounding Standen, nature, and the history of the Beale family who lived at Standen during its heyday in the 1920s.”

Amy is a London-based printmaker and illustrator who works with reclaimed and natural homemade decorations.

She said: “The festive season is such a magical time for so many and we are delighted to provide this year's statement Christmas tree design. Quiet festive glam and a traditional colour palette sees ornaments and baubles that are designed to link back to the house's character. Many are upcycled, preloved and natural and can be reused throughout the year.”

Visitors can see the tree until January 1, 2024 (10am and 4pm). Sussex choirs will sing carols at the tree on selected weekends in December where Standen will remain open until 6pm.

Other festive visits to Standen include a family trail in the garden and a visit to the decorated and lit house. People can also book tickets for ‘Betwixtmass’ at Standen, a sound adventure where children hunt for Father Christmas.

1 . Standen House Banjo Beale and Amy Davies have decorated an 18-foot centrepiece Christmas tree at Standen House and Garden in East Grinstead Photo: National Trust

2 . Standen House The Stairwell at Standen Photo: Gary Cosham

3 . Standen House The 1920s house at Standen Photo: Gary Cosham