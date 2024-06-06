Stansted Garden Show returns – but it’s for the final time
The three-day event is in its 30th year – but also its last year at Stansted, near Emsworth, with organisers switching it to Broadlands near Romsey next year.
Emily Clay from the organising team saidL “Thirty ago the first garden show at Stansted Park was created as a forum for the smaller family-run businesses and to showcase the work of talented artisans particularly those who couldn’t afford the larger, more commercial shows.
“Gardening was visibly becoming more fashionable and accessible as people realised that you didn’t have to be that knowledgeable to make your garden look great and there was a thirst for good design, plants and garden products.
“The first show consisted of about 30 enthusiastic stands and an art exhibition. The show has grown since then and turned into the perfect place to find all you need to make your garden grow and refresh your home and yourselves.
“The Garden Show has become a moveable feast and has been held at various locations in the south and will continue to thrive as it travels its own unique garden path at other venues.
“It’s a great opportunity to explore what’s on the doorstep; source new talent, designers and artisans. Browse affordable and handpicked companies showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts and then treat your taste buds to tempting foods and wines.
"Pick up top tips from horticultural experts to solve frustrating problems – as ever specialist plantspeople will bring knowledge and advice.”
The Show’s chosen charity is Chichester-based CancerWise – www.cancerwise.org.uk – aspiring to be an enabling, compassionate community for people with cancer and those who care for them.
In memory of one of the original founders of the show, Lizzie Dymock, Tawny Nursery will be selling beautiful poppies in aid of CancerWise.
There is plenty of fun for children. Tickets on the gate are: adult £14, senior £12, child £5 (5-16s). U5s free; family £35 (inc 2A & 4C) More at www.thegardenshowonline.com / 01243 538456
