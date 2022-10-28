This year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, October 30, has a Norton theme with star guest and president of the Norton Owners Club Mike Jackson.

Mike will give a talk on his career with the company in the 1970s and ’80s.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Most of the show is indoors, with displays of classic and vintage bikes and club stands in Queen’s Jubilee Hall, and prizes to be won in several categories for the best in show.

The Autumn Classic Show & Bike Jumble is at the South of England Showground, Ardingly, on Sunday, October 30

“Other buildings around the Showground are packed with an array of stalls to browse, offering everything needed to repair or restore a classic bike. With traders, specialist service providers, jumblers and private garage clearance, it’s an ideal opportunity to find anything from that missing part to complete a rebuild to a fresh winter restoration project.”

There will be outdoor pitches on the paths connecting the buildings with further jumble stalls and caterers serving hot and cold refreshments.

Gates open to the public from 10am and tickets are £7 for adults. Accompanied under 16s can get in for free. EarlyBird Admission from 7.30am is available for £10. Parking for both cars and motorcycles is free.

Visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate but tickets and stall bookings are also available online at www.elk-promotions.co.uk.