Stars of stage and screen are set to grace the hallowed turf at Bognor Regis Town

Celebrities set to play include such as ex-EastEnders Dean Gaffney, Jake Wood and Ricky Groves. Arthur Poremba (Married at First Sight), Matt Lapinskas (Dancing on Ice), BGT finalist Flintz, comedian Man like Haks as well as ex-Love Island contestants Billy Brown, Ouzy See, Zac Ashford and Josh Brocklebank are also lined up for the game.

And Bognor manager Robbie Blake, who played for the likes of Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wonderers, will offer coaching advice from the touchlines.

Blake, whose fitness coach at the Rocks, David Birmingham, is poised to play alongside his brother and former Bognor midfielder Micky, now manager at Horndean, said: "It's a great cause and as a club we are delighted to get behind it. We're looking forward to a fun day and we hope as many people as possible can come along and enjoy the football and and support the cause. Let’s raise as much money as possible and have a lot of fun doing so."