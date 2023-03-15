A Bognor Regis youth club declared ‘surplus to requirements’ in 2021 has been granted to local schools rent free, meaning it could re-open.

The Phoenix Centre, originally opened in 2011, was handed over to The United learning Trust on a seven-year rent-free lease on the ground that they use the lottery-funded facility to increase provision of educational and employment provision for young people in the area.

The United Learning Trust is an academies trust responsible for The Regis School and Southway Primary School, on Westloats Lane, where the facility is located. Applying for a community asset transfer, directors promised to use the facility to support the families of young people, provide extra-curricular and developmental activities for students, and increase their physical and mental wellbeing.

West Sussex County Councillor for Bersted Keir Greenway (con) was ‘delighted’ by the news, saying: “I hope this will be the Phoenix “rising from the ashes” and this will breathe fresh life back into the centre.

Cllr Keir Greenway outside the Phoenix Centre

"I’m also incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of the Board of Governors at The Regis School, the school staff and officers at the County Council for getting to this positive outcome for Bersted and Bognor Regis. A special thanks to Diane Willson, the Chair of the Board, for her passion to bring this building back into community use. I will continue to support Diane and the United Learning Trust to help get the building reopen as soon as possible.

“Given the news of a similar lease from West Sussex County Council being granted at the 39 club, I’m optimistic that with a coordinated and strategic approach, Bognor Regis could see the benefits of a strengthened presence of youth provision in the town.”

The Phoenix Centre was originally built on the condition that it would be used as a youth centre and performance space for young people aged 11-19, and clauses in this new proposed lease should ensure those conditions continue to be met. The proposed lease will also ensure the space is open to young people from all educational establishments – not just those operated by United Learning – and will offer services for young people not in education, employment or training.

