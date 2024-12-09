A British steam locomotive built in 1946 has travelled through West Sussex this morning, taking passengers in Pullman carriages all the way to Bath.

The Bath Christmas Market Express, run by Saphos Trains, was pulled by Braunton 34046, a British locomotive built as part of Southern Railway’s West Country Class, designed by Oliver Bulleid.

Sapho Trains said: "She was one of 110 light Pacific locomotives built for mixed-traffic duties, known for her versatility and innovative design features, such as air-smoothed casing.

"Braunton was named after the village of Braunton in Devon and served on both passenger and freight services, mainly in the south west of England. Like many steam engines, she was withdrawn from service in the 1960s during the transition to diesel and electric trains.

"Preserved after her retirement, Braunton has been restored and continues to operate on mainline excursions. Her design is celebrated for its unique blend of power and efficiency, typical of Bulleid's locomotives. Today, Braunton serves as a working reminder of Britain’s steam heritage, showcasing the engineering achievements of the mid-20th century and preserving the legacy of steam travel for future generations."

The fully-booked service started at Three Bridges and made stops at Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Preston Park, Hove, Shoreham-by-Sea, Worthing, Barnham and Chichester en route to Bath Spa.

Students from Davison High School who were at West Worthing railway station watched it go through in awe.

The unique steam-hauled tour took passengers on a journey along the south coast line and through the rolling hills and gentle scenery of Wiltshire, then along the glorious countryside of the Avon Valley to visit Bath for an afternoon three-hour break.

Steam train passing through West Worthing en route to Bath for the Christmas market on December 9

The train will be steam hauled throughout. Travel times for the return journey are Chichester 20.50, Barnham 21.05, Worthing 21.25, Shoreham-by-Sea 21.40, Hove 21.45, Preston Park 22.00, Burgess Hill 22.30, Haywards Heath 22.35, Three Bridges 22.50.