Steyning care home recognises staff for long service
A Steyning care home has hosted a staff celebration to show thanks to staff and recognise a combined total of 254 years of service.
County councillor, Paul Linehan, as well as chair of Steyning Parish Council, Joanna Norcross and CEO for Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown, were some of the guests who gathered at Croft Meadow to thank staff for their hard work and commitment to the service. Staff were presented with a certificate and chocolates.
The celebrations at the home, which is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council, included welcome drinks and a buffet lunch included a special mention for domestic assistant, Paula Kirk, who was awarded for her 30 years of service.
Paula began working with West Sussex County Council in 1992 as a support worker. Since then, she has completed an NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care, before moving into a domestic role in 2009.
Most Popular
All employees were also congratulated on their hard work which has resulted in a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.
The CQC report highlighted that residents received a comprehensive assessment and were involved in discussions about their care. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.
Service manager, Carmen Flueras, commented: “I am so proud of my team and the recent report is testament to their dedication to the service and our residents here. It has been wonderful to celebrate with everyone today and thank the employees here for what they do.”