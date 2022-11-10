County councillor, Paul Linehan, as well as chair of Steyning Parish Council, Joanna Norcross and CEO for Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown, were some of the guests who gathered at Croft Meadow to thank staff for their hard work and commitment to the service. Staff were presented with a certificate and chocolates.

The celebrations at the home, which is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council, included welcome drinks and a buffet lunch included a special mention for domestic assistant, Paula Kirk, who was awarded for her 30 years of service.

Paula began working with West Sussex County Council in 1992 as a support worker. Since then, she has completed an NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care, before moving into a domestic role in 2009.

Russell Brown (CEO of Shaw healthcare), councillor Paul Linehan, Paula Kirk (domestic assistant at Croft Meadow), Carmen Flueras (service manager at Croft Meadow), Joanna Norcross (chair of Steyning Parish Council), councillor Chris Young, Mike Smith (COO of Shaw healthcare) and Martin Vanhinsbergh (operations director at Shaw healthcare).

Advertisement Hide Ad

All employees were also congratulated on their hard work which has resulted in a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

The CQC report highlighted that residents received a comprehensive assessment and were involved in discussions about their care. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.