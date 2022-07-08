Steyning Drama Club explore Chance Encounters

The production will be directed by Glenn Chubb.

Spokeswoman Sharon Mitchell said: “Over one autumn day, we see several different scenes unfold on and around a park bench. The play contains 14 different characters, of various ages and backgrounds, and we are able to catch a glimpse of their lives as they sit together in pairs on the bench. Sadness, happiness, courage and hope come together in the shape of the mother, the couple, the schoolchildren, the bag lady...and a tortoise.

“All life is here on this rural recreation ground...so why not come along and do some people watching watching with us!

Chance Encounters

“Steyning Drama Club is an all-age club who perform with great energy and have a real feel and sympathy for the characters. Each person is colourfully and vividly brought to life.

“If you have an interest in the ordinary and extrordinary in the lives of others, this show is for you!”

The production will be held at the Steyning Centre, Fletcher's Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ, on Friday, July 8, Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30 on the Friday and Saturday and 5pm for 5.30 on the Sunday.

Tickets are £8 available from http://www.steyningdramaclub.co.uk and in person from the Steyning Bookstore.