Ritchie Laing, who works as the bar manager at Steyning Cricket Club, hit the first hole-in-one in the Andy Duffett Trophy’s 15-year history at Meon Valley Country Club, in Hampshire, on Saturday, October 1.

Incredibly, it was also Ritchie’s first-ever hole-in-one.

Ritchie said: "I knew it would be close when I hit it, I couldn't believe it when it dropped!"

Originally started in 2009, the Andy Duffett Trophy has become an annual event to bring together friends of the Duffett family. The event is arranged by Steve Duffett as a memorial to his mother.

Up to 24 players take part every year in the three round charity challenge, with each golfer trying to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

The venue changes each year to make sure everyone gets a fresh challenge, although the quality of golf can sometimes be affected by beer consumption.

This year’s event was held in Hampshire between Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 2.

Ritchie hit the landmark shot on the 17th hole - a 165 yard par 3 - on the second day of the tournament. He hit the hole-in-one with a 5-Wood golf club after advice from playing partner Steve Duffett.

Steve said: "He was going to use his rescue club, however after what I witnessed on the past 16 holes I advised him to change club."

David Kennett, another playing partner, added: "The way he was playing no one saw it coming. We call it the Miracle of Meon!"

Unfortunately that was more-or-less the last of the action at the 2022 edition of the event as day three was cancelled due to a flooded course.

The tournament was eventually won by Lewis Levoi, who lead the competition after two rounds

All money from outstanding prizes due to the cancellation was donated to St Barnabas Hospice.

Ritchie now plans to purchase a special ‘hole-in-one trophy’ which will take pride of place behind the bar at Steyning Cricket Club.