Steyning Grammar School Students take the lead with diversity and inclusion initiatives

A group of proactive boarding students, with the support of the school, have made it their mission to share their experiences and lead from the front, embracing a range of opportunities which are helping to further celebrate individuality and promote equality.

One of the key endeavours undertaken by the boarding students has been the creation of an ‘Equality and Diversity Day’ for Year 7 students. Boarding students led a series of engaging workshops on issues around equality, diversity, and inclusion, focusing on the themes of respect and celebrating difference.

The event was the second annual diversity day – part of the Courageous Advocacy programme - and to mark it, the school opened its doors to Year 5 students from primary schools across Steyning, to further engage with the wider community, as part of its Courageous Advocacy Programme. The day has been such a success that the Church of England is now planning to support schools roll it out across Sussex.

This follows two further Steyning Grammar School boarding students, Muna and Savannah, recently taking on the roles of Racial Justice Youth Ambassadors during a ceremony at Chichester Cathedral to mark Black History Month.

The pair succeeded the previous Head Boy and Head Girl at Steyning Grammar School, who had taken on the mantle as the first ever Racial Youth Justice Ambassadors in the country, awarded by the Church of England. As the new representatives, Muna and Savannah are now working closely with the Diocese of Chichester to address social injustices within the local community.

To ensure that the diverse community of boarders, representing over 33 nationalities, are represented in daily life at school, students are working on a new campaign about beauty standards for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people, which will be launched in the Spring.

These student-led initiatives, supported by the school, are enhancing the positive culture already in place at Steyning Grammar School and within the boarding house, to ensure a united and inclusive learning environmental for all.

Tom Leighton, Director of Boarding at Steyning Grammar School, said: “At Steyning Grammar School, we believe the celebration of diversity is fundamental to creating a school community that will flourish. I am very proud of our students for taking the initiative to promote equality and inclusion and for inspiring younger people from across our community to champion each other’s differences and create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.